R Madhavan is all smiles as he meets Mammootty in Dubai, says: 'I was a huge fan and now even a bigger one'. See pics

Actor R Madhavan recently met actor Mammootty in Dubai and several of their pictures have surfaced on social media. Mammootty had travelled to Dubai to attend the Dubai Expo 2022. Producer Anto Joseph was also part of the meeting and was spotted in the pictures.

Reacting to a report, R Madhavan wrote on Twitter, "He is such a wonderful and awesome superstar. I am a huge fan and now even a bigger one. So much to learn from the awesome, humble and evergreen legend."

Meanwhile, R Madhavan was recently seen in Netflix’s web series Decoupled, in which he played the lead role of Arya Iyer, a writer. Decoupled, produced by Bombay Fables, Andolan Films, premiered on December 17. The series, created by Manu Joseph and directed by Hardik Mehta, also features Surveen Chawla.

The next project on the actor's plate is the biographical drama Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which also marks his directorial debut. In an interview with news agency PTI, R Madhavan recently said, "Real-life stories are so motivational and are so spectacular that if you're able to capture the world in which that story happens, you'll see the sure grit of Indians. I'm very keen on exploring stories that not just Indians have done, but Indians abroad have managed to do."

Mammootty, on the other hand, is currently shooting for Malayalam action-thriller CBI5. Directed by K Madhu and scripted by SN Swamy, CBI5 marks the fifth instalment from the popular investigative franchise, wherein Mammootty essayed the role of Sethurama Iyer CBI. Other movies in the franchise include Oru CBI Diary Kurippu, Jagratha, Sethurama Iyer CBI, and Nerariyan CBI.

He was last seen on screen in Malayalam political thriller One. Directed by Santosh Vishwanath, the film featured him in the role of Kerala’s Chief Minister. It’s worth mentioning that he had played the role of a CM, after featuring as late YS Rajasekhar Reddy, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, in the Telugu film Yatra. Mammootty had also played the role of Chief Minister in the Tamil film Makkal Aatchi which released in 1997.

The film also stars Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Renji Panicker, Sreenivasan, Joju George and Murali Gopy in important roles while Ishaani Krishna makes her acting debut.

