R Madhavan's fan wants to call him ‘daddy’, actor suggests 'try uncle, kid. Don’t want your dad to get offended'

R Madhavan shared a video of himself from the sets of a project, prompting several responses from his fans. One of them tweeted to Madhavan and expressed the desire to refer to him as ‘daddy.’

On Saturday, R Madhavan shared a short video in which he said, "Guess what, wearing white today again. Ahaa ha ha." He was responding to a fan's tweet about his TV show, Sea Hawks. Reacting to Madhavan's post, a fan wrote she is "this close to calling this man daddy," and Madhavan replied, "Try Uncle kid . Don’t want your dad to get offended."

Try Uncle kid . Don’t want your dad to get offended . ❤️❤️🙏🙏😄😄😂 https://t.co/GwDHiLVB9b — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) January 8, 2022

Another fan wrote, "I have a feeling this man has permanent hair stylish staying in his home.." The actor then replied, "Hahabha no bro. I am at a shoot that’s why it’s set. . Most times I hate setting my hair. My friends and family are fed up with the scruffy look. I just don’t care.. .. I am glad I have hair."

Apart from Sea Hawks, Madhavan also starred in TV shows such as Banegi Apni Baat, Ghar Jamai and Saaya. He was most recently seen in Netflix's Decoupled that was created by Manu Joseph and directed by Hardik Mehta. He featured opposite Surveen Chawla in the show that has received mixed reviews.

Next, he has the ambitious project The Railway Men that is scheduled to release online in December 2022. Touted as a "tribute to the unsung heroes of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy", the show will also feature Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu Sharma, and late Irrfan Khan's son Babil. Debutant director Shiv Rawail will direct the series, which will be produced by YRF's newly-launched digital arm YRF Entertainment.

Also read: Decoupled creator says ‘asparagus-eating’ friends are privately praising show

Madhavan will also make his directorial debut with Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film is based on the life of former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation, Nambi Narayanan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON