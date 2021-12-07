Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
R Madhavan reveals wife Sarita’s reaction to his shirtless pics: ‘Can you please be age appropriate and not drop these?’

R Madhavan has opened up on why he shares shirtless selfies on the internet and the fan attention he enjoys for the same.
Updated on Dec 07, 2021 10:00 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Every so often R Madhavan posts selfies on his social media accounts, which go viral in no time. Ask him about the craze behind his photos, and the actor hardly has any clue. 

On being enquired about the same, he told The Telegraph Online in an interview, “I am embarrassed! I don’t know why it happens! I am not the most hot-looking guy, you know. Hrithik Roshan is a Greek God and he should have that appeal. I am in awe of him. Why I would have it, I really don’t understand. My wife has told me, ‘Can you please be age appropriate and not drop these pictures?!’ Frankly, I can’t decode it, but I also don’t want to look a gift horse in the mouth... let me just enjoy it for now (laughs).”

Speaking on why he chooses to share them, he added, "Now that you ask me, I don’t even know why I put up those pictures. I am questioning myself here. Is it to see if I still have it? Is it the fear that I am not being seen enough and that people will forget me? But I don’t do it too frequently now."

Also read: R Madhavan reacts as fan calls him ‘too perfect’ and ‘future husband’: ‘There are imperfections galore’

Talking about the response he received for the post, Madhavan had told PTI in an interview, “Now I‘m a little embarrassed and under pressure, because I don’t look like that all the time and I am trying to see if I can be accepted again as a normal-looking guy. That was an unprecedented amount of attention from the world. I am embarrassed and thankful at the same time.”

