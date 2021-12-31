Radhika Madan: 2021 made up for the past two years amid pandemic

Actor Radhika Madan is busy juggling projects, and even celebrated Christmas recently by shooting for one. And she feels like a ‘zombie’. “I have been juggling between two cities and have not slept,” she laughs, just before we get talking about the great professional year 2021 has been for her.

“The left kasar of the two years amid Covid got done in this one year. I am grateful for all the releases that happened- Ray, Feels Like Ishq and my film Shiddat. I was fortunate enough to get such different characters. Every project was different from one another, I got to try varied characters, explore different emotions. I am having a blast right now,” says the 26-year-old.

We ask her how was her experience releasing her first film on an OTT platform instead of theatres, Shiddat with Sunny Kaushal. Madan says, “It has been great, We were one of the top 10 films on IMDb, and top rated content on our OTT platform. The reviews from the audience have been great. For the first time I realised that it is not only critics who review content on OTT. Because of IMDb, we are getting to know numbers, it is overwhelming. I have gotten voice notes of people crying after watching the film.”

With the rising number of cases all over again, and a new Covid variant Omicron rearing it’s head, does she feel the uncertainty creeping in all over again?

The actor replies, “Uncertainty is a part of life. With this new variant, we are more cautious. There are only limited crew members. We are getting tested almost every alternate day, and not at all being casual about it, taking it seriously. Let’s hope for the best. Cases are rising, it is scary I won’t lie. But I am hoping we are taking as many precautions as we can.”