Radhika Madan says she wanted to date her best friend after watching Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, reveals how he reacted

Radhika Madan, in a recent interaction, revealed that when she was younger, she was very much influenced by Bollywood in determining her definition of love, and even wanted to date her best friend after she saw the 2007 romantic film Jaane Tu ...Ya Jaane Na.

Radhika was asked how her perception of love changed as she grew older and she responded with how Bollywood ‘influenced’ her understanding of love when she was younger.

In an interview with Filmfare, she said: “I was really influenced by Bollywood films. I remember I saw Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na with my best friend and I thought that I’m Aditi and he’s Jay. Right after that, I was like, we should date. He was like, ‘Whaaat?!’ And then pyaar dosti hai (love is friendship) and all that sh** happened."

Radhika added that she now feels embarrassed about it all. She said, “Now when I think about it, I’m like, ‘Radhika, nooo!’ I wish someone had told me at that point, ‘No, Radhika, no!’”

The actor admitted that she was at an impressionable age at that time and since then, has matured enough to understand that love isn’t friendship but much more. She said, “But your mind is impressionable at that age. For me, right now, pyaar dosti nahi hai (love is not friendship) but you know, you need to accept the person wholly. You need to accept their greys as well, not just the black and white. When you accept someone as a person completely, that is love. So that definition for me has changed a lot. Earlier, it was a checklist of how they looked, what flowers they sent. When you learn from life, your definition changes.”

On the work front, Radhika was last seen in Shiddat opposite Sunny Kaushal, which released on Disney+ Hotstar earlier this year. The actor is working even in the year-end vacation season. She first shot a one-day schedule in Jaipur on Christmas for Homi Adajania's upcoming film before resuming the shoot for her other upcoming film Kuttey the following day

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail