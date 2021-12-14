Raj Kapoor birth anniversary: Shatrughan Sinha, Riddhima Kapoor share old pics, remember 'greatest showman'

Actor Shatrughan Sinha on Tuesday shared a throwback photo, in which he featured with late actor Raj Kapoor, to wish him on his 97th birth anniversary. Taking to Twitter, Shatrughan shared the monochrome picture seemingly from the movie Khaan Dost (1976). In the scene, Shatrughan stood with a surprised expression on his face. Raj Kapoor is seen pulling his jacket with all his might.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the photo, Shatrughan Sinha captioned it, "The greatest Showman & great institution #RajKapoor of the film industry continues to live in our hearts with warmth and love thorough his tremendous body of work. We pay our solemn prayers & tributes on his birth anniversary. #BirthAnniversary."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Raj Kapoor and Shatrughan Sinha featured together in two films--Khaan Dost and Naseeb (1981). Raj also had a cameo appearance in Naseeb.

On his 97th birth anniversary, Raj Kapoor's granddaughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared an old picture with him. Riddhima is the daughter of late actor Rishi Kapoor and his wife, actor Neetu Kapoor. She is also the sister of actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Riddhima shared a picture collage of a young Raj Kapoor. The other half of the photo showed herself along with cousins Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. Sharing the photo, Riddhima dropped a red heart emoji with it.

Riddhima shared a picture collage.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Raj Kapoor, born in Pakistan's Peshawar, was an actor, film producer and director. He has featured in many films including Neel Kamal (1947), Awaara (1951), Aah (1953), Shree 420 (1955), Jagte Raho (1956) and Jis Desh Men Ganga Behti Hai (1960). His other films include Dastan (1950), Anhonee (1952), Chori Chori (1956), Anari (1959), Do Ustad (1959), Chhalia (1960), Dil Hi To Hai (1963), Mera Naam Joker (1970), Kal Aaj Aur Kal (1971) and Do Jasoos (1975).

Also Read | Boney Kapoor shares throwback picture of father Surinder Kapoor and Raj Kapoor, 'My father's first film'

Raj Kapoor also produced and directed films such as Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978), Prem Rog (1982) and Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985) among others. He received three National Film Awards and 11 Filmfare Awards. Raj was also honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 1971 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1987.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}