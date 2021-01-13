Raj Kundra imagines wife Shilpa Shetty as a ‘village girl from Punjab’ and this video is the result
Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra continue to treat us to hilarious videos of each other and their family time even if their successful TikTok handle is a thing of the past. In a new video, Raj has imagined wife Shilpa as a Punjabi kudi, courtesy face filters.
Sharing the video, Raj wrote, “If I had married a village girl from Punjab she would have probably looked like this #RajFuntra @theshilpashetty #love #masti #life #gratitude #punjabi.” The video is set to the Punjabi song Laung Laachi from the film by the same name. The film’s leading lady, Neeru Bajwa, got the face filter treatment in Raj’s video with Shilpa taking over. The video left his and Shilpa’s fans in splits with many leaving comments on the video.
Recently, Raj had also dismissed reports that that he has bought a Lamborghini for his 8-year-old son Viaan. Sharing a link to the article on Twitter, Raj called it a ‘badly researched’ one and clarified that it was actually a toy Lamborghini car. “Such a credible magazine but such a badly researched article! Kindly mention the Lambo was a toy Lambo car! #fakenews slow clap,” he wrote in his tweet. The article had mentioned that Viaan was gifted the luxury car by his father on his birthday.
Shilpa and Raj have been married for 11 years. Viaan was born in 2012, with the couple welcoming daughter Samisha through surrogacy in 2020. Shilpa had said in an interview to Pinkvilla that Raj tried to woo her with Versace bags. “In fact, he sent me three bags of the same style in three different colours, and I was astonished. He was constantly throwing hints at me. But, I asked him to give it a full stop as I didn’t want to spoil the friendship and bond we shared. Moreover, I was never going to shift to London, though I was dying to get married at that time,” she had said.
