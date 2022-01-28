Raj Kundra’s Instagram profile gets a makeover after being scrubbed clean. See first post here

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra seems to have gone off Instagram. His profile is now changed to Binge By Bastian, promoting a new outlet of a chain of restaurants co-owned by the couple. “Modern American & South American bar & bistro by @bastianmumbai - Coming Soon!” the profile description read.

The first post on the page was an announcement that the eatery is ‘coming soon’ in the Khar West area of Mumbai.

Raj Kundra’s Instagram profile has been given a makeover to promote their new eatery.

Raj, who used to be quite active on Instagram until his arrest in a pornography case, deleted his account last year after being released on bail. He then returned to Instagram but his profile was scrubbed clean and all his posts were deleted.

In July last year, Raj was arrested by the Mumbai Police for allegedly producing porn films and streaming them through an app. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act and the Information Technology Act. He was granted bail in September.

Last month, Raj issued a statement calling the case against him a ‘witch hunt’ and denying any involvement in the production and distribution of porn films. “After much contemplation, considering there are many misleading and irresponsible statements and articles floating around and my silence has been misconstrued for weakness. I would like to start by stating that I have NEVER been involved in the production and distribution of ‘pornography’ EVER in my life,” he said.

Raj said that he was ‘ready to face trial’ and added that the truth will be out in a court of law. He talked about being pronounced ‘guilty’ via a media trial and how his family went through a lot of pain.

“The trolling, negativity and toxic public perception has been very debilitating. To set the record straight, I do not hide my face in shame, but wish that my privacy is not intruded anymore with this continued MEDIA TRIAL. My priority has always been my family, nothing else matters at this juncture,” he said.

