Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Raj Kundra transfers five flats worth over 38 crore to Shilpa Shetty
bollywood

Raj Kundra transfers five flats worth over 38 crore to Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra has reportedly transferred property worth ₹38.5 crore on her name and has also paid a stamp duty of ₹1.92 crore.
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have been married for 12 years now. 
Published on Feb 05, 2022 01:35 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Shilpa Shetty is now the new official owner of five flats worth 38.5 crore, transferred on her name by husband Raj Kundra. Raj was arrested and then released on bail last year in a porn films case. 

Shilpa and Raj currently live with their kids and parents at their seaside bungalow. The got married in 2009 and are parents to son Viaan and daughter Samisha.

According to an India Today report, Squarefeatindia.com founder Varun Singh has revealed the property's registration documents mention the transfer of five flats along with the basement in the Ocean View building in Juhu by Raj Kundra to Shilpa. The report also adds that stamp duty of 1.92 crore was paid to transfer a total of 5,996 square feet in Shilpa's name. 

Raj was arrested on July 19 last year along with 11 other people in a case related to pornographic content. He was released on bail in September. Allegations were levelled against him for allegedly producing and distributing porn films using a subscriber-driven mobile app called Hotshots. He has however, refuted all the charges levelled against him by saying that he has been falsely implicated. 

RELATED STORIES

Shilpa is currently one of the judges on India's Got Talent, along with Badshah, Kirron Kher and Manoj Muntashir. Earlier, she was a judge on Super Dancer. 

Also read: Raj Kundra calls Rakhi Sawant ‘only real person in Bollywood’, she says ‘you are my brother’. Watch

Shilpa had summed up her bitter-sweet experiences in the year 2021 with a note. She had written, "Dear 2021, You were a mixed bag of emotions for all of us. There were smiles, tears, laughter, hugs, goodbyes, and a lot more. But we sailed through. With a prayer for a better tomorrow, it's time to bid adieu to you. We're ready for you, 2022! Please be nice. Happy New Year's Eve!" 

Last month, Shilpa shared her first social media post with Raj as they sought blessings at Sai Baba temple in Shirdi. He was also a part of sister-in-law Shamita Shetty's birthday celebrations a few days ago. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
shilpa shetty raj kundra
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India U19 vs England U19 Live Streaming
Basant Panchami wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP