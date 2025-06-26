Search
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Rajkumar Hirani, Shoojit Sircar, Anjali Menon, Onir to direct second part of ‘My Melbourne’

PTI |
Jun 26, 2025 11:54 AM IST

Rajkumar Hirani, Shoojit Sircar, Anjali Menon, Onir to direct second part of ‘My Melbourne’

Mumbai, filmmakers Rajkumar Hirani, Shoojit Sircar, Anjali Menon and Onir are set to collaborate on the second instalment of “My Melbourne”, an Indo-Australian anthology film project.

Rajkumar Hirani, Shoojit Sircar, Anjali Menon, Onir to direct second part of ‘My Melbourne’
Rajkumar Hirani, Shoojit Sircar, Anjali Menon, Onir to direct second part of ‘My Melbourne’

The project, produced by Mind Blowing Films and presented by the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne , aims to continue celebrating cultural diversity and strengthening ties between India and Australia through cinema, a press release said.

Released in March 2025 , the inaugural edition featured short films by Rima Das, Imtiaz Ali and Kabir Khan as well as Onir, addressing themes of identity, gender, race, sexuality and disability.

Mitu Bhowmick Lange, CEO of Mind Blowing Films and the creative producer of the project, said the response to the first "My Melbourne" film was “overwhelming and deeply fulfilling”.

“It has proven that stories told with authenticity and heart can transcend borders. We are honoured to have some of the most acclaimed filmmakers of Indian cinema lend their voice and vision to the second edition.

"This project continues to be a celebration of inclusivity, collaboration and creativity between India and Australia’s the project has given us the opportunity to work with emerging creatives from under represented communities," she added.

Hirani, known for movies such as "Munna Bhai" films, "3 Idiots", "PK", "Sanju" and "Dunki", said he was excited to join a platform that fosters cross-cultural storytelling.

“My Melbourne offers a rare opportunity to tell a story that is intimate, universal, and culturally resonant,” he said.

Menon said the themes explored in the anthology align deeply with her storytelling ethos.

“The themes and intention behind My Melbourne align deeply with the kind of stories I love to tell — ones that build empathy and bring people closer. I'm thrilled to collaborate on this journey of storytelling across continents,” she said.

Sircar, whose varied filmography includes movies such as "Vicky Donor", "Madras Cafe", "Piku", "October" and "Sardar Uddham", added, “Storytelling knows no boundaries. My Melbourne is a meaningful initiative that reminds us how stories rooted in local contexts can have global significance.”

Onir, who is returning to the anthology, called it “a story that’s still unfolding”.

“The opportunity to work with new themes and voices, while continuing a journey I deeply believe in, is truly rewarding,” he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rajkumar Hirani, Shoojit Sircar, Anjali Menon, Onir to direct second part of ‘My Melbourne’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On