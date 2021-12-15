Rajkummar Rao shares mud smeared photo of him and Patralekhaa on one-month wedding anniversary, calls her ‘mera pyaar’

Rajkummar Rao has shared a post to mark one month of his wedding with his wife Patralekhaa. He shared an unseen candid picture of them together along with a romantic message.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also adding a wedding moment to the unseen photo in the post, Rajkummar wrote on Instagram, “Mera yaar tum, mera pyar tum, mera dil bhi tum, dildar tum @patralekhaa. It’s already been a month.”

The first picture shows Patralekhaa in a bikini and Rajkummar in shorts, getting dirty in grass and mud. The second picture is from their wedding ceremony.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post received more than 2,60,000 likes in less than a hour. Ayushmann Khurrana, Sikandar Kher, Huma Qureshi and stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania also dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Patralekhaa also shared an intimate wedding picture of them laughing together as bride and groom. She wrote, “Ever thine Ever mine Ever ours - Beethoven. It’s been a month already."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rajkummar reacted to the post with several heart emojis in the comments section. Bhumi Pednekar and Dia Mirza also dropped heart emojis while Richa Chadha wrote, “Congratulations again.”

The couple got married at the Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort in Chandigarh. Several filmmakers like Farah Khan, Anurag Basu, Anubhav Sinha, Hansal Mehta, Raj and DK were part of the wedding. The pre-wedding festivities included an engagement bash and a pyjama party while the wedding was followed by a reception.

Also read: Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa made a shrine for his late parents, her dad at their wedding. See pic

Rajkummar will now be seen opposite Janhvi Kapoor in Mr and Mrs Mahi. The movie, which appears to be a cricket drama, is scheduled to be released in theatres on October 7, 2022. Rajkummar and Janhvi will play Mahendra and Mahima, respectively, in Mr And Mrs Mahi, whose tagline reads: "No dream is ever chased alone." The actors previously worked together on 2021's horror comedy Roohi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rajkummar has already completed the shooting of Badhaai Do with Bhumi Pednekar. He also has Monica, O My Darling in his kitty.