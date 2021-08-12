Rajveer Ankur Singh slams Bollywood’s close knit culture: It is impossible to get inside

For many who are rank outsiders in the film industry, it continues to be a struggle to break into Bollywood and that’s stands true for Rajveer Ankur Singh, also. The model-turned actor, who made his acting debut with Haryanvi movie, G Kutta Se (2017), had no good work offers after that despite receiving rave reviews for his first film.

“Bollywood has become such a close knit culture. At this point, for an outsider to get inside and get the work they deserve, is so difficult. After G Kutta Se, everyone praised me, but I had to wait,” says Singh, adding, “If I was from a film family, I’d have got 100 offers. But because I’m an outsider, I didn’t get any work. I’ve faced that first hand.”

Noting how the Hindi film industry is a tough nut to crack, the actor adds that even cracking IIM or ITT is easier than getting a break in Bollywood.

“Here, your destiny isn’t in your hands. Even after proving myself, I’ve to wait for good work. Being an actor is an emotionally tiring job, there are so many ups and downs. The possibility of success is slim,” adds Singh, who was recently seen in the short film, Ek Dua with Esha Deol.

Currently in the US with his six-year-old daughter, Singh says while Bollywood stayed away from him, south film industry welcomed him with open arms.

“I was offered roles but they weren’t good enough. I just didn’t want to make money by doing random roles. So, I continued modelling and do ads, while waiting for the right opportunity. I also did some big South projects — Telugu films Amar Akbar Anthony, Sarileru Neekevvaru with Mahesh Babu, Rang and Seetimaarr with Tottempudi Gopichand. I also took up farming and that has kept me busy for the last few years,” he shares.