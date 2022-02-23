Rakhi Sawant says Ritesh was approached for Lock Upp, she might go if Ekta Kapoor asks but not for 'didi' Kangana Ranaut

Rakhi Sawant has said that her ex-husband Ritesh has been offered Kangana Ranaut's new show, Lock Upp. However, she added that she is not aware if he would participate. Lock Upp is an upcoming reality show that was launched recently. Kangana Ranaut is set to host the show.

As per a note from the producers of the show, ALTBalaji and MX Player will livestream the show 24X7 and the audience will also have the opportunity to interact directly with the contestants. The show premiers on February 27.

Rakhi told ETimes, "Aya hi nahi hai, mujhe to offer nahi aaya. I do not know but mere husband Ritesh ko offer aya hai, my ex-husband. I do not know if he will participate or not. Meri baat nahi hui (I have not had a word with him). Mera abhi kuch nahi bataya (I have not been told anything about my participation). Mai to Ekta ji ke liye toh shayad mein jaon bhi lekin didi ke liye na jaon mein (I might go for Ekta but not for sister)." By ‘didi’, she was seemingly referring to Kanga

Soon after the trailer of Lock Upp was released, Rakhi had slammed Kangana for comparing her show with Salman Khan's Bigg Boss. Asked if she will participate in Kangana's Lock Upp, Rakhi told Lehren, “Mujhe bahut bura laga jab Kangana ne kaha, ‘Yeh tumhare bhai ka ghar nahi hai,' (I felt very bad when Kangana said 'it's not your brother's house'). Behen, suno, itne time se bhai hi show chala rahe hain. Tumme (Kangana) dum hai to ek show chala ke dikhao. I think Bhai me dum hai, behen me nahin hai (Listen sister, Bhai has been running the show for so long. If you have the guts, try running one show. I think Bhai has the guts, sister doesn’t)."

Rakhi had announced her separation from Ritesh earlier this month with a note on Instagram. “Dear fans and well-wishers, just wanted to say that Ritesh and I have decided to part ways. After the Bigg Boss show a lot has happened and I was unaware of certain things which were out of my control. We have tried to work out our differences and tried to make things work but I think it's best we both move on amicably and we both enjoy our lives separately,” she wrote.

She added that she was sad this happened right before Valentine's Day, “but the decision had to be made”. She also wished the best for Ritesh and said that she needed to focus on her work and health.

