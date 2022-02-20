Rakhi Sawant slams those who edited her old wedding pic after she attended Afsana's mehendi: 'Tamacha dungi'

Actor Rakhi Sawant has slammed those who edited her old wedding pictures with videos of her applying mehendi at the ceremony of singer Afsana Khan. Taking to Instagram, Rakhi shared a video and said, "Hi guys. Someone mix-matched my old wedding pictures with that of the mehendi video, in which I said I'm applying mehendi for the first time, to provoke people. Aisa kaan ke niche tamacha dungi na main (I'll give you a tight slap). Do you know the difference between applying mehendi from the heart and crying while putting it?"

Rakhi continued, "At Afsana's wedding I applied mehendi from my heart and the other time I had applied when I was getting married to Ritesh. He refused (to marry) not once, twice but thrice and at that time my tears fell on that mehendi. That's not called applying mehendi. Understand? He came to marry me for the fourth, fifth."

She added, "Zada der shaane na bano. Fatke aese lagaungi na kaan k niche, jinhone meri yeh photo edit kar karke lagayi hai (Don't try to be oversmart. I'll give a good beating to those who edited my pictures)." She then showed off her mehendi to the camera and called it 'asli mehedi (real mehendi)'. Rakhi shared the video but didn't add a caption.

Earlier on Saturday, she had shared a video on Instagram as she was applying mehendi and wrote, "Pehli baar (First time)."

Her post comes a few days after Rakhi announced her separation from her husband Ritesh on Instagram. She had written, "Dear Fans and well-wishers, Just wanted to say that Ritesh and I have decided to part ways. After the Big Boss show a lot has happened and I was unaware of certain things which were out of my control. We have tried to work out our differences and tried to make things work but I think it's best we both move on amicably and we both enjoy our lives separately."

She also wrote, "I'm really sad and heartbroken that this had to happen before Valentine's Day but the decision had to be made. I wish Ritesh the best in life but for me at this stage in life, I have to focus on my work and my life and keep myself happy and healthy. Thank you for understanding and supporting me always! - Rakhi Sawant." Rakhi had introduced Ritesh as her husband on the reality show Bigg Boss Season 15.

Meanwhile, Afsana tied the knot with Punjabi singers Saajz in Chandigarh on Saturday. On Instagram, she dropped many pictures from their wedding and wrote, "Our Happily ever after begins now #afsaajz". Celebrities like Shefali Bagga, Rashami Desai, Umar Riaz, Himanshi Khurana, Manmeet Singh, Akshara Singh, Donal Bisht, Yuvika Chaudhary, and Yo Yo Honey Singh among others were present. Afsana had earlier featured in Bigg Boss 15.

