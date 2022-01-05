Rakul Preet, Jackky Bhagnani spotted at airport on return from New Year holiday

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are back in Mumbai as they returned to the city amid rumours of an impending lockdown due to the rise in Covid cases. The couple seems to have returned from their New Year vacation in London.

While Rakul was seen in loose denims and a black jacket, Jackky walked alongside her in black jacket and black trousers as they made an exit from the airport.

Rakul had earlier wished her fans a Happy New Year with a picture from a foreign location on Instagram. She had written, “Walking into 2022 with all things positive except Covid. Wishing you all the Healthiest, happiest year here is to all your dreams coming true ! Keep living and loving to the fullest anddddd have a fantastic new year.”

She had also teased new beginnings by sharing a picture with actor Lakshmi Manchu from London. “To new beginnings with friends forever @lakshmimanchu #2022 here we come,” she had captioned the picture.

Jackky had teased new beginnings as well in his New Year post on Instagram. He had shared a video to wish his fans and had captioned it, “Trusting the magic of new beginnings with a heart filled with gratitude. Wishing you all lots of love, happiness, good health and prosperity. Happy New Year!”

Rakul and Jackky had confirmed their relationship on her 31st birthday in October last year. In a romantic birthday message for Rakul, Jackky had written along with a picture of them together, "Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me! May your day be as sunny as your smile, and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my (heart emoji)."

Also read: Rakul Preet Singh reacts to wedding rumours: ‘Have learnt to keep my blinders on’

Jackky was in the UK since several weeks for the shoot of his production venture, Ganapath with Tiger Shroff. The film also stars Kriti Sanon. Rakul has several films lined up lincluding Doctor G with Ayushmann Khurrana, Runway 34 with Ajay Devgn, Attack with John Abraham, and Indian 2, among others.

