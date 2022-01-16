Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani go on a late night outing, fans say ‘they look awesome together’. See pics

Bollywood's newest couple Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh were spotted together in Mumbai late on Saturday night. The couple were spotted entering businessman Sushil Gupta's house in Juhu.

Jackky was dressed in a black sweatshirt and trousers, along with a blue mask. Rakul, on the other hand, wore a peach jacket with blue denims. She also sported a custom-made mask adorning her initial R.

Sushil Gupta is a Mumbai-based businessman, who owns a post-production studio. Jackky has often been spotted at parties and occasions at his house in the past as well.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani clicked visiting a friend.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani at Juhu on Saturday night.

Videos of the couple from their late night outing have been shared by paparazzi accounts, which garnered several reactions from fans. One person wrote: “Aww, these two also look awesome together," while another added: “They look good together.”

Rakul and Jackky were recently seen celebrating Rakul's BFF actor Pragya Jaiswal's birthday. In pictures posted by Pragya from her birthday bash last week on her social media, Rakul and Jackky were seen standing together flashing wide smiles.

The couple has been together since last year. They made it Insta official in October when Jackky posted a heartwarming note for Rakul on her birthday, with a picture of the two of them. Rakul also posted a special birthday wish for Jackky a couple of months later, calling him her 'biggest gift of the year'.

In a recent interview, Rakul revealed that the two decided to go public with their relationship because they believe in acknowledging relationships. “We’re both of the opinion that there is nothing to hide or be sly about a relationship. If you are in one, the best thing is to give each other that respect and acknowledge it. Let’s face it. We all know who the couples are, hiding and running. Both of us don’t come from that school of thought,” Rakul told Anupama Chopra on Film Companion.

Rakul has as many as seven releases lined up for 2022. These include Runway 34 with Ajay Devgn, Doctor G opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, Attack alongside John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez, and her first film as solo lead--Chhatriwali.

