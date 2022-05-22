Rakul Preet Singh: Don’t want my relationship to become a talking point

Actor Rakul Preet Singh didn’t want to hide her relationship with producer Jackky Bhagnani, and that’s why she made it official on social media last year. But she would rather have her work drive the conversation about her.

“Anybody’s personal life is as normal as anything else in their life. It is just that if we were not actors, it wouldn’t be a talking point,” Singh tells us.

She continues, “In fact, I feel being in a relationship is the most natural progression for any human being. Like after parents, having siblings, and then having friends, you have a partner”.

Last year, Singh took the Instagram route to make their relationship official by sharing a picture of them holding hands. Since then, they have made several public appearances, and haven’t held back from admiring each other on social media.

The actor, who was recently seen in Runway 34 alongside Ajay Devgn, stresses that both of them respect the relationship. That’s why they didn’t want to hide and shrug it off as a friendship.

“We don’t want to hide and say ‘we are just good friends’. We want to acknowledge that. But do I want it to be a talking point at all points? The answer is no,” says the actor, who has a packed calendar with projects such as Chhatriwali and Doctor G.

The 31-year-old wants her work to drive the conversation, as she puts, “My work should speak. Both of us are on our own individual journeys when it comes to our professional sphere. And that’s it”.

When it comes to stuff being written about them, or the scrutiny, she doesn’t read them. “I don’t read it. What matters to me is my job. I treat my job like a job. I am a girl who acts by profession. When I go back, I am a girl who has a very normal life,” says Singh, while crediting her family and “non-filmi friends” for bringing this sense of balance into her life.

“This is the conditioning I grew up with. It is very important to disconnect from work and connect with people who are not from your workspace. Because then you are not delusional,” she wraps up.