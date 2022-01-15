Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani smile ear-to-ear at Pragya Jaiswal's birthday bash. See pics

Actor Pragya Jaiswal celebrated her birthday on Thursday night and she posted pictures from the celebrations on Instagram on Friday. In the pictures are lovebirds Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh flashing wide smiles while posing with the birthday girl.

Pragya posted a carousel of pictures on her Instagram feed from the celebrations. "It meant so much to me to be surrounded by the people I love the most - my family and closest friends… Thank you for making me feel incredibly special," she wrote.

In one of the pictures, the birthday girl and some of her other friends are posing with Rakul and Jackky, both of whom can be seen smiling ear-to-ear. In another picture, the two BFFs Rakul and Pragya are posing, hugging each other.

Rakul and Pragya are very good friends and have often been spotted together at various events and occasions. Both of them have worked in the Telugu film industry for close to a decade.

Jackky and Rakul made their relationship official last year when Jackky posted a picture of the two of them with a long note on her birthday. Rakul reciprocated to the gesture with a post on Jackky's birthday, where she called him her 'greatest gift' of the year.

Speaking to Film Companion in a recent interaction, Rakul had addressed her relationship with Jackky. “It is a part of my life and it exists. Just like I have my parents, my brother, I have someone special in my life. And that’s about it. I don’t want to make news of it. Neither does he," she had said.

The actor also said she and Jackky both do not believe in keeping their relationship a secret. She said, “We’re both of the opinion that there is nothing to hide or be sly about a relationship. If you are in one, the best thing is to give each other that respect and acknowledge it."

