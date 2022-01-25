Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani step out on a date. See pics

Actor Rakul Preet Singh and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani were clicked by the paparazzi on a date night on Monday. The two made their relationship official last month.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jackky was in a black T-shirt and jeans whereas Rakul wore a black top and jeans paired with a beige jacket. Both of them left the restaurant in their respective cars.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani at a restaurant in Khar, Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)

Jackky and Rakul had returned from London earlier this month after ringing in the New Year together. Jackky was in the UK for the shoot of his next production venture, Ganapath with Tiger Shroff, and was joined by Rakul for some time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rakul had recently said in an interview that she and Jackky don't believe in hiding their relationship but also don't want to make headlines. She had told Film Companion, “We’re both of the opinion that there is nothing to hide or be sly about a relationship. If you are in one, the best thing is to give each other that respect and acknowledge it. Let’s face it. We all know who the couples are, hiding and running. Both of us don’t come from that school of thought.”

“It is a part of my life and it exists. Just like I have my parents, my brother, I have someone special in my life. And that’s about it. I don’t want to make news of it. Neither does he,” she had added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jackky had confessed his love for Rakul on her birthday last year. He wished her with a picture of them together and wrote, “Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile, and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my (heart emoji) @rakulpreet.”

Also read: Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh confirm relationship on her 31st birthday, Kriti Sanon whistles for them

She went on to share the same picture and wrote, "Thank youuuu my (heart emoji)! You have been my biggest gift this year! Thank you for adding colour to my life, thank you for making me laugh non-stop, thank you for being you!!! Here is to making more memories together @jackkybhagnani."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON