Rakul Preet Singh posts picture in ‘sitting pose’, boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani goes 'oh my my'

Actor Rakul Preet Singh posted a picture of herself on Thursday. Rakul's boyfriend, actor Jackky Bhagnani reacted to the post.

Rakul shared a picture of herself and captioned it, "This is my sitting pretty pose #dreamer.”

Jackky reacted to the picture and wrote, “OH MY MY.” Many fans replied to Jackky's comment. One person wrote, “Ghar bana nahin ki Ghar wala aagaya @rakulpreet (Your boyfriend is here).” Another one said, “Full flirting baazi." While one called Jackky a “lucky guy.”

Rakul and Jackky had made their relationship official in October last year. Jackky had wished Rakul on her 31st birthday with a picture of them walking hand in hand. He captioned the post, "Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile, and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my (heart emoji). @rakulpreet."

In December Rakul also wished Jackky on Instagram. She posted a picture of Jackky and wrote, “Happpy happpy bdayyy my sunshine. May you always keep smiling and spreading smiles the way you do! You know I wish you all that you desire. #happybday @jackkybhagnani.”

In a recent interview, Rakul spoke about why the two decided to go public with their relationship. “We’re both of the opinion that there is nothing to hide or be sly about a relationship. If you are in one, the best thing is to give each other that respect and acknowledge it. Let’s face it. We all know who the couples are, hiding and running. Both of us don’t come from that school of thought,” Rakul told Film Companion.

Rakul has several releases lined up in 2022. These include Runway 34 with Ajay Devgn, Doctor G opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, Attack alongside John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez, and her first film as solo lead Chhatriwali.

