Ranbir Kapoor hilariously recreates Alia Bhatt's ‘mujhe ghar jaana hai’ scene, fans are worried for him now

Ranbir Kapoor has tried his hand at some of the most famous movie memes circulating online. In a new video, he recreated scenes of Rajinikanth, Nana Patekar, himself and even wife Alia Bhatt.

Ranbir Kapoor expertly recreated wife Alia Bhatt's scene from Raazi.

In a promotional video for his film Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar, Ranbir tried out different meme templates. "Meri film Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar mein jitna bada main relationship expert hu, usse bhi bada meme expert hu (I am a bigger meme expert than a relationship expert in my film Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar," he says in the video for Jio Saavan.

It is followed by him recreating scenes from popular movies. First up is Rajinikanth's ‘Sh*t’ meme, which Ranbir quickly aces. Then is the Mr Robot's Hackerman meme starring Rami Malek. He then imitates Nana Patekar's Uday Bhai from Welcome. “Control RK control,” he says.

Next up, he recreates his ‘Tu, jaa’ line from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, followed by a Channa Mereya revisit. However, it is the final clip that is winner of them all. Ranbir cries miserably as he imitates Alia from Raazi. “Mujhe ghar jaana hai,” he screams as he recreates the climax from Alia's hit film.

Fans of the actor were worried for him after watching the video. “The last one. arey bhai biwi se daaro apni (have some fear of your wife),” wrote a fan. “Last wala acha tha alia (That last one was good),” wrote another. “Last is outstanding,” wrote another.

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar earned ₹15.73 crore in net box office collection on the first day of its release. It is nearing the ₹100 crore mark at the box office now. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the romantic comedy released in theatres on Wednesday. It is produced by Luv Films and Ankur Garg, and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar also features Dimple Kapadia, Anubhav Singh Bassi, and Boney Kapoor.