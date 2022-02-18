Ranbir Kapoor is caught off guard as paparazzo tells him ‘shaadi mein milte hai’. Watch their funny exchange

Ranbir Kapoor, who previously said that the Covid-19 pandemic played spoilsport to his plans to marry his girlfriend Alia Bhatt, was taken aback by talk of a wedding.

Ranbir was clicked by the paparazzi on Thursday as he attended a special screening of the upcoming film Toolsidas Junior, the last movie that his uncle Rajiv Kapoor shot for before his death in February 2021. Several other members of the Kapoor family including Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Armaan Jain and Aadar Jain were present at the screening hosted by Ashutosh Gowariker and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.

As Ranbir was leaving the theatre after the screening got over, a paparazzo’s comment took him by surprise. A video shared on Instagram shows the photographer jokingly telling him, “Bye RK, shaadi mein milte hain (see you at the wedding).”

The Sanju actor, who has been dating Alia since 2017, turned around to ask the photographer, “Kiski (whose wedding)?”, and continued walking out of the theatre. Meanwhile, the paparazzo yelled to clarify, “Luv (Ranjan) sir ki,” drawing laughs from others.

Fans reacted to the video on Instagram. “How is he always so savage,” one asked, while another said, “I hope Ranbir didn’t get angry here.”

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan is all set to get married to his longtime girlfriend Alisha Vaid at a destination wedding in Agra on February 20. It is not yet clear if Ranbir will be in attendance at the ceremony or the pre-wedding festivities.

After his wedding, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama director will start working on a family-based romantic comedy with Ranbir and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. The movie, in which filmmaker Boney Kapoor will make his acting debut by playing Ranbir’s father, is gearing up for a January 2023 release.

