Randhir Kapoor says he was doing ‘timepass’ in relationship with Babita, Raj Kapoor made them get married

Randhir Kapoor, during an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show with his daughter Karisma Kapoor, revealed that he was doing ‘timepass’ when he was in a relationship with estranged wife Babita Kapoor. Then, his parents Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor stepped in and got them married.

Host Kapil Sharma asked Randhir about the song Aap Yahan Aaye Kis Liye from Kal Aaj Aur Kal, which also featured Babita. It features the line ‘shaadi ka iraada hai (I want to marry you)’. As Kapil asked if it was his own demand that he expressed, Randhir said, “Meri demand pehle bani hui thi (I already wanted to marry her).”

On being asked if Raj and the Kapoor family knew about his relationship with Babita, Randhir said yes. “Main timepass kiye jaa raha tha. He was like, ‘Shaadi vaadi karne ka iraada hai ki nahi?’ (I was whiling away time. My father asked if I had any intention of getting married),” he said.

Randhir said that he did plan to get married to Babita but Raj asked, “Jab woh buddhi ho jayegi shaadi karega usse (Will you marry her when she gets old)?” Randhir quipped that he did not have to propose to Babita, his parents did so on his behalf.

Randhir and Babita got married on November 6, 1971, after the release of Kal Aaj Aur Kal. They have two daughters, Karisma and Kareena Kapoor. In 1988, he moved out of their home to live with his parents.

Although Randhir and Babita are separated, they are still legally married. In a 2017 interview with Hindustan Times, he said that she remains a ‘crucial part’ of his life and that they do not intend to get divorced as neither has plans to get married again.

Randhir also talked about what went wrong between him and Babita. “She found that I was a terrible man who drank a lot and came home late, which was something she didn’t like. And I didn’t want to live the way she wanted, and she couldn’t accept me as I am, though it was a love marriage. So it’s okay. We had two lovely children to look after. She brought them up in the best way and they have excelled in their career. What else could I have asked for as a father?” he said.