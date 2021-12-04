Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar deck up for a Friday night out in Delhi, see pics

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are currently in Delhi where they are shooting for their second film together, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Karan Johar, who returns as director with the film, shared pictures with the two on Instagram late Friday night.

Karan captioned the pictures, “Rocky and Rani on a night out ! #rockyaurranikipremkahani #day56 of shoot !! #delhishenanigans.”

While the first few pics show Alia and Ranveer striking different poses for the camera, the last pic also includes Karan in the frame. All three seem to be dressed up for an outing in the city. While Ranveer and Karan are seen in tees with blazers, Alia is in a loose informal shirt. Ranveer is seen sporting longer hair, neatly tied in an ponytail.

Many of their friends and fans reacted to the post. Alia's mom Soni Razdan called the pic, “Iconic.” Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar commented, “All my favs” with a heart emoji. Many of their fans shared their excitement for the upcoming film. A fan wrote, “So excited for this.” Another said, “I'm waiting for This.”

Last week, Ranveer and Alia were spotted shooting a song sequence at Qutub Minar. Several pictures from the shoot made their way to the internet. They showed Ranveer in a white shirt and Alia in a white saree. The two recently performed at a Delhi wedding as well.

The first look video of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani was recently released online and received a good response. The romantic drama also stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi.

It has been written by Shashank Khaitan, Ishita Moitra and Sumit Roy. Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim is working as an assistant director on the film. It is being produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Motion Pictures. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on February 10, 2023.