Ranveer Singh joins Machine Gun Kelly for NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, says he is practising 'warna naak kat jayegi'

Ranveer Singh is set to 'collaborate' with popular American rapper Machine Gun Kelly. However, their collaboration isn't creative but sporting. The two stars will join a host of celebs next Friday in the US to participate in the National Basketball Association's (NBA) All-Star Celebrity Game.

The match is an annual affair where celebrities from the world of entertainment and music rub shoulders with some of the past and present greats from the world of sports in a game of basketball. This year, Ranveer is set to play alongside the likes of comedian Tiffany Haddish, rappers and recording artists like Anuel, Machine Gun Kelly, Jack Harlow and Quavo. Ranveer's team will be coached by NBA legend Bill Walton.

The game will also feature renowned athletes, including American footballer Myles Garrett, current NBA player Dearica Hamby and retired NBA greats Booby Gibson and Anderson Varejao. The game will be played on Friday, February 18 at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland.

Ranveer posted this picture of the match roster on Instagram Stories.

Ranveer confirmed this development on social media when he posted a picture of the game's roster on his Instagram Stories with a big arrow pointing towards his name. He wrote, "Ish ya boi (It's your boy)". The actor is apparently even getting some pre-match practice in so that he can give his best out on the court. "I’m flying to Cleveland to play the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game later this month. Better get some practice, warna naak kat jayegi (otherwise I'll make a fool of myself)," he said in a statement.

Also read: Ranveer shares video of girl enacting Ram-Leela scene, calls her ‘mini’ Deepika

The NBA had appointed Ranveer as their brand ambassador for India in September last year. "I have loved basketball and the NBA since my childhood and have always been fascinated with its influence on popular culture including music, fashion and entertainment,” Ranveer had said during the announcement.

“With the NBA tipping off its 75th season celebrations, there couldn’t have been a better time to join forces with the league and support their efforts to grow basketball in the country,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON