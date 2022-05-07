Ranveer Singh says his dad was his inspiration for Jayeshbhai Jordaar: 'He'd pour everything into giving us better life'

Actor Ranveer Singh has said that his father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani was his inspiration for his character in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. In a new interview, Ranveer recalled his father always wanted to give them a better life. He added that Jagjit would 'pour everything in the endeavour of giving us a better life'. (Also Read | When Ranveer Singh revealed father's reaction to his condom ad: 'Really? I hope you know what you're doing')

Drawing similarities between his character Jayeshbhai in Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Jagjit, Ranveer said that his father went through adversities but never let that fall on his family. The actor added that he has a ‘deeper appreciation’ for his father now.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Ranveer said, “I borrowed a lot from that aspect of my life, from observing the way my father was with us as a family. It’s like we were the only thing that mattered to him, from his waking moment to the time he slept, his only purpose was to give us a better life, was to be the best protector and provider that he could possibly be; to be the best family man that he could possibly be, to do everything in his power, no matter how much it took from him - physically, mentally, emotionally – he would pour everything in the endeavour of giving us a better life which is the premise of Jayeshbhai’s journey as well.”

Speaking about his role in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Ranveer said, “Jayeshbhai is trying to protect his family at any and all costs and I have seen my father go through many adversities relentlessly, doggedly keep going to fight those adversities, overcome those obstacles so that he can give us a better life, so that he can protect us, so that no matter what he is going through, or the challenges that he is facing – to never let that come onto us; shielding us from the difficulties of life. I have seen it first hand and I understood it even then but I have a much, much deeper appreciation for it now.”

Helmed by Divyang Thakkar, Jayeshbhai Jordaar features Ranveer in the titular role as the son of a traditional Gujarati sarpanch. Contrary to his conservative parents, Jayeshbhai believes in equal rights between males and females in society and will be seen fighting to save his unborn daughter's life. The film is scheduled to release on May 13. It is produced by Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma under Yash Raj Films. The film also stars Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Shalini Pandey.

