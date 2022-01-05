Ranveer Singh teases Deepika Padukone with Gehraiyaan reference in birthday post, shares pic of her swimming in the sea

Actor Ranveer Singh on Wednesday teased his wife, actor Deepika Padukone, as he wished her on her 36th birthday. Taking to Instagram, Ranveer shared a picture of Deepika as she took a dip in the waters

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ranveer shared a silhouette image of Deepika, who had her hair tied up in a bun. The photo, seemingly taken during sunset, showed her swimming in the sea.

Sharing the post, Ranveer captioned it, "My baby promoting #gehraiyaan on her birthday!" He played on the word 'gehraiyaan', which means depth, as she swam in the water. It is also the name of her upcoming film directed by Shakun Batra. Reacting to the post, actor Ananya Panday commented, "(heart emoji) it!!!!!"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Deepika's birthday, several of her film industry colleagues wished her, including actors Anil Kapoor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Ananya Panday.

Recently, Ranveer and Deepika went on a vacation. He took to his Instagram handle and shared a short monochrome clip in which she could be seen eating her food. "#happynewyear," he wrote in the caption. "Having fun, baby?" Ranveer asked in the video. She imitated his accent in 83 as she said, "We here to enjoy, what else we here for?"

Earlier in the day, Deepika had informed her fans that the release of Gehraiyaan has been pushed to February 11. Alongside Deepika, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur will also be seen in the drama.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It was earlier scheduled to arrive on Amazon Prime Video on January 25. The film is jointly produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios in association with Shakun Batra’s Jouska Films.

Also Read | Happy birthday Deepika Padukone: Did you know she secretly got engaged to Ranveer Singh four years before wedding?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deepika made her Bollywood debut with Om Shanti Om. She has several films in the pipeline including Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan, and Project K with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON