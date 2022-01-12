Ranveer Singh wants to get lost in Deepika Padukone's hair, fans drop hilarious comments: 'Why? Are you dandruff'

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh often indulge in some social media PDA and fans got a glimpse of just that on Wednesday. Deepika shared a glimpse of her ‘failed’ attempt at a hair flip on Instagram and Ranveer reacted to the post.

Deepika, who laughed out loud at the outcome of her own attempt, made a confession in her new post: “Tried doing ‘that hair thing’ people do and failed miserably! #hairflip #epicfail.” She added a bunch of ROFL emojis to her post along with a photo of herself posing with unkempt hair that covered half her face.

Ranveer slid into the comments section and posted a filmy remark: “Teri zulfon mein khoya rahoon (Wish to be lost in your hair)." Ranveer also added the kiss patch icons to his comment, along with a bunch of red hearts. Fans, who spotted Ranveer's comment, posted hilarious reactions. “Chheenk ajaegi bhai (It'll make you sneeze),” wrote a fan while another jokingly added: “Sir fas jaoge, you'll get stuck).” One more fan wrote: “Kyun bhai dandruff ho kya (Are you dandruff)?”

Deepika's hairstylist Gabriel Georgiou had a funny reaction to her post. Deepika's fans also complimented her on her messy hair look, showering her feed with the heart-eyes and fire emojis.

On December 31, Deepika collated an album of all the things she loves and shared it on Instagram. Left out from the post, Ranveer reacted with the shrug emoji in the comments.

Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Shakun Batra's relationship drama Gehraiyaan, which is all set to release on Amazon Prime on February 11. Ranveer Singh's line-up of films include Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary in November last year.

