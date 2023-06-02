Raveena Tandon reveals condition she had before shooting with Akshay Kumar for Tip Tip Barsa Pani: 'No kissing'

Actor Raveena Tandon's performance in the song Tip Tip Barsa Paani was widely appreciated, and is still regarded as one of her best songs. She featured alongside actor Akshay Kumar in the song from Mohra (1994). In a new interview, Raveena has spoken about how she had put forth certains conditions before filming for Tip Tip Barsa Paani. She said she was 'very clear that her saree will not come off'. Raveena also had a 'no kissing' condition. Also read: Raveena Tandon dances to Tip Tip Barsa Paani, fans say 'giving the Gen Z heroines a run for their money' A still from Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon's song Tip Tip Barsa Paani.

Raveena wore a yellow saree as her and Akshay, whom she had dated for some years, danced in the rain in the song. Tip Tip Barsa Paani was sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. Another version of the song with Akshay and Katrina Kaif featured in the 2021 film Sooryavanshi.

Raveena's conditions for doing Tip Tip Barsa Pani

In a recent interaction with The New Indian, Raveena revealed the multiple conditions she placed before the makers of Mohra for Tip Tip Barsa Paani.

She said, “I was very clear that my saree will not come off, this will not happen, that will not happen, there’ll be no kissing, there’ll be no nothing. So, there were a lot of cross marks rather than tick marks on that song, and eventually we came up with something that was Tip Tip (Tip Tip Barsa Pani), which was a correct balance of sensuality, more than anything else.”

On balancing sensuality and sexuality in her songs

Further speaking about her songs such as Tip Tip Barsa Pani and Zubaan Pe Jo Nahin Aaye, Raveena said there was a 'thin line between in-your-face sexuality and sensuality'.

“They were sensuous songs, yes, there was nothing overtly sexual about it. I always believed there is a thin line between in-your-face sexuality and sensuality," Raveena said in the same interview.

She added there was nothing 'overtly sexual' about her songs. Raveena also said that a person can ‘look sexy’ even if they’re entirely covered up.

Raveena earlier didn't want to do Tip Tip Barsa Pani

In a 2022 interview, Mohra's production designer and co-screenplay writer Shabbir Boxwala had revealed that Raveena wasn't keen to do the song because she thought her father won't like it. She later agreed to do the iconic song after the film's director Rajiv Rai convinced her.

In his interview with Bollywood Hungama, Shabbir had said, “Raveena had met Rajiv. She knew that it was a good project but she was apprehensive, as there was a peck in the Tip Tip Barsa Paani song. She said that her father won’t appreciate it. To which Rajiv said, ‘Don’t show the film to your dad’ (laughs)! Finally, she agreed.”

Raveena was last seen in KGF: Chapter 2. The 2022 featured Yash in lead role. She will be next seen in Ghudchadi, alongside Sanjay Dutt. This film is helmed by Binoy Gandhi and is scheduled to be released later this year.

