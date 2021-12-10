Raveena Tandon, before marrying Anil Thadani, wanted a man who'd love her adopted daughters: 'I come as package deal'

Raveena Tandon revealed she had set a condition that she would only marry a man who would love not only her but her adopted daughters too. The actor was just 21 when she decided to adopt two daughters – Pooja and Chhaya. Nine years later, she married her husband Anil Thadani.

Sharing ten unknown things about herself with Tweak India, Raveena Tandon spoke about people's comments when she decided to adopt the girls and how she approached marriage.

“I think when you've kind of made up your mind and when there's a will, of course if you have a certain stable backing from your family, I think things can be easier. Yes, there were moments where people always thought that I'm taking on excess baggage because I was not settled well yet but my mantra was always – if someone had to love me, they had to love me. I come as a package deal – they have to love me, my girls, my dogs and my family,” she said.

Anil and Raveena tied the knot in 2004. They have two children – daughter Rasha and son Ranbirvardhan. Meanwhile, her adopted daughters Pooja and Chhaya are married and also have children of their own.

Earlier this year, Raveena spoke about being a ‘nani (grandmother)’ at the age of 46. She told MissMalini, "Technically, the minute that word comes, people think you're 70-80 years old. When I had taken in my girls, I was 21, and my eldest was 11. We actually just have an 11-year gap between us. She's had her baby, so she's more like a friend, but technically, I am a mom-like figure to her in her life. That's what equates to being a grandmom, so that's how it is."

