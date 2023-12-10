Raveena Tandon likes post trashing Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor's The Archies scene: ‘Acting died here’

The Archies by Zoya Akhtar is the new hot topic among Bollywood fans. While many on social media have spoken about why they liked or disliked the film, it seems like actor Raveena Tandon too is making her stand clear. The film launched Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson and Raj Kapoor's great-grandson Agastya Nanda, alongside late Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. Also read: Zoya Akhtar says the nepotism debate around The Archies is ‘banal’ Raveena Tandon reacts to The Archies meme.

Raveena Tandon reacts to The Archies meme

Amid mixed reviews focusing on the acting debut of the star kids, a user on Reddit shared a screenshot of an Instagram post, which criticises Agastya Nanda and Khushi's acting in a scene. Khushi plays Betty Cooper, while Agastya essays the lead role of Archies Andrews. The scene features them talking as Betty makes scrambled eggs for Archies, who is a fan of her cooking.

The post said, “Acting died here.” Reacting to Raveena double tapping on the meme post, many Reddit users have shared their views. One of them wrote in the comments section, “Raveena forgot to switch to her burner account.” Another added, “Let's see what her daughter does."

The Archies

The Archies is the Hindi adaptation of the popular comic book series of the same name. Besides Suhana, Agastya and Khushi, The Archies also stars Vedang Raina, Dot, Mihir Ahuja and Yuvraj Menda.

Zoya Akhtar on nepotism

Talking about the nepotism debate around the film, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar recently defended her film. She said it is ‘banal’ that no one can tell her what to do with her own money at the end of the day.

She told The Juggernaut, “I think the debate is about haves and have-nots. It is about privilege, access, and social capital. I completely understand having anger or frustration at the fact that you do not have the access some people get so easily. That is a conversation to be had. Everyone needs to have the same kind of education, job opportunities, et al. But when you turn around and say Suhana Khan shouldn’t be in my film, it’s banal because it’s not going to change your life whether she’s in my film or not. You have to talk about what is going to change your life.”

“My dad (Javed Akhtar) came from nowhere and made a life for himself. I was born and bred in the industry, and I have every right to follow whatever I want to do. As part of his network and what he made, I know those people. What am I going to do, disown my dad because I want to be a filmmaker? Are you saying I can’t choose my profession? It makes no sense. The actual problem is something else, and this is just like beating a dead horse… it’s not going to do anything. If every kid born into the film industry never worked in film, it’s still not going to change your life… Nepotism is when I take public money or someone else’s money and favour my friends and family. Nepotism cannot be when I take my own money! Who are you to tell me what to do with my money? It’s my money! If tomorrow I want to spend my money on my niece, it’s my problem! At the end of the day, if a director or an actor gets another job, it is solely on the audience. They decide if they want to see them or not,” she also added.

Meanwhile, Raveena's daughter Rasha Thadani is also going to mark her debut in Bollywood next. She will be starring alongside Aaman Devgan in filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor's untitled next. The film is slated to release on February 9, 2024. It's produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor.

