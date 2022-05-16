Raveena Tandon reacts as she's called ‘less reasonable then Sonam Kapoor’ for her tweet defending religious tolerance

Raveena Tandon reacted to a Twitter user, who compared her with actor Sonam Kapoor for tweeting, “We are a tolerant race, have been, will be, and remain so. This is a free country. Worship anyone, if you have to, there have to be equal rights for all.” Read more: Raveena Tandon reacts to woman who criticised her Himachali accent in Aranyak, reminds her its based in fictional town

Raveena is not shy about voicing her opinion on social media, especially when it comes to injustice. But the actor’s latest Twitter takedown might just be one of her most savage yet. On Monday, a Twitter user responded to Raveena’s tweet, in which she said all Indians were free to ‘worship anyone.’ His tweet read, “Such a foolish tweet. So if anyone in India wants to worship Osama, Kasab, Afzal Guru, Yaseen Malik, Hafiz Saeed, Masiid Azhar we should be fine with it because that’s what equal rights mean in a tolerant country right? Even Sonam Kapoor now sounds more reasonable than you.”

Tweeting in response to the user’s accusations about ‘worshipping anyone,’ Raveena repurposed his original attack tweet, writing, "Hahah sadly you will find quite a few who will be worshipping even the satan and the list you gave below. Jinko samajh na tha, who samajh gaye, jo na samjhe, who na samjhe."

Raveena’s tweet was in reference to AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi paying respects at the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb near Aurangabad.

This is not the first time Raveena showed how to shut down social media users who make unwarranted comments. The actor slammed a Twitter user, who didn't approve of her accent on the show Aranyak, which revolves around a murder mystery set in the fictional town of Sironah.

The user, claiming to be from Himachal Pradesh, wrote, “#Arnayak gets a lot of things right other than @TandonRaveena and others trying to get the Himachali accent right! It is horrendous. Qualified to say this because of being half-Himachali and because I grew up there.” Responding to her tweet, Raveena had asked, “Grew up in Sironha? Wow? I thought it was a fictional town.”

