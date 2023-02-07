Raveena Tandon reveals her only condition about rape scenes in films: 'Mera dress phatega nahi...'

Actor Raveena Tandon recalled being called arrogant when she refused to wear a ‘swimming costume’ or do kissing scenes in a film. In a recent interview, she said she agreed to rape scenes in her films only on one condition--her clothes would be fully intact. She called herself the ‘only actress’ to work with such a policy. Also read: Raveena Tandon reacts to being told she exaggerated about being body-shamed

Recently Raveena talked about being body-shammed in Bollywood. She said whatever male actors' said were the last words. She also said that women were the ‘worst’ enemies of other women as they body-shamed, slut-shamed others to bring them down. Utterly displeased with the 'viciousness' of 90s journalism, she said she took a break from the industry after her marriage to film distributor Anil Thadani.

Talking to ANI, Raveena said, "I used to be uncomfortable with a lot of things. For example, dance steps. If I was uncomfortable with something I would say listen I am not comfortable with this step. I would not do the step. I didn't want to wear swimming costumes, and I didn't do kissing scenes. So I had my fundas. I was the only actress who had a couple of rape scenes with not even one tear in the dress. All my clothes used to be fully intracranial t."

"Mera dress phatega nahi..tum karlo rape scene agar karna hai. So they used to call me arrogant," Raveena added. “Darr had come to me first, though it was not vulgar, but earlier there were some scenes in Darr, I was not comfortable with. I never used to wear a swimming costume. I would say, 'no, I will not wear a swimming costume'. Even Prem Qaidi, the first film with which I think Lolo (Karisma Kapoor) got launched was actually offered to me first. But even in that, there was just one scene where the hero pulls down the zipper and the strap is showing, I was uncomfortable with that,” she shared.

Raveena made her Bollywood debut with Patthar Ke Phool (1991), opposite Salman Khan. She went on to become one of the most popular actors of the 90s, starring in films like Mohra, Andaz Apna Apna, Laadla, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Dulhe Raja and more.

The actor who was last seen in KGF: Chapter 2, will be next seen in Ghudchadi with Sanjay Dutt. She has Arbaaz Khan's Patna Shukla and the second installment of her Netflix web series, Aranyak in the pipeline.

(With inputs from ANI)

