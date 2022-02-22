Raveena Tandon shares wedding video on 18th anniversary with Anil Thadani. Watch her call for her dad from mandap

Raveena Tandon celebrated 18 years of married life with husband Anil Thadani on Tuesday. The actor marked the occasion by sharing some videos and pictures from her wedding day on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Raveena shared a carousel of videos and pictures from her wedding in 2004. She captioned the post, "As we get into the ‘adulthood' of our married lives, 18 years today, I couldn’t have asked for anything more than you. Through our good and bad, thick(me) and thin (u) good times trying times . You are it all."

The videos show Raveena and Anil during their wedding with the actor dressed in a traditional red wedding lehenga and Anil in a golden sherwani. One of the pictures also shows Raveena's parents--Ravi and Veena Tandon--blessing the newlyweds. In one video, she is also seen calling out for her dad from the mandap.

Raveena and Anil got married on February 22, 2004. In a recent interaction, the actor had revealed that she had condition that she would only marry a man who would accept her adopted daughters. Raveena had adopted two girls--Pooja and Chhaya--in 1995 at the age of 21.

Speaking to Tweak India last year, Raveena had said, "Yes, there were moments where people always thought that I'm taking on excess baggage because I was not settled well yet but my mantra was always – if someone had to love me, they had to love me. I come as a package deal – they have to love me, my girls, my dogs and my family."

Anil and Raveena have two children--daughter Rasha and son Ranbirvardhan. Meanwhile, her adopted daughters Pooja and Chhaya are married and also have children of their own.

Raveena was recently seen in the Netflix web series Aranyak, where she played a police officer. She is set to be seen in Kannada film KGF Chapter 2 this year. The Yash-starrer also features Sanjay Dutt in an important role but Raveena and Sanjay do not share screen space in the film.

