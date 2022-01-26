Raveena Tandon wishes daughter Chaya on her anniversary with ‘beautiful memories’ from her Christian wedding

On Tuesday, actor Raveena Tandon shared a series of pictures from her daughter Chaya Tandon’s wedding and wished her on her sixth wedding anniversary. Raveena adopted Chaya in 1995.

Sharing the photos, Raveena wrote, “When life is full of beautiful memories and moments.. to be cherished and celebrated for ever ! Happy Happy Anniversary my babies! Happiness and love always ! @chaya.m.m #shawn. Sada Saubhagyavati Raho (May you always be lucky as a married woman)."

In the first few pictures, Chaya can be seen posing with Raveena and her kids, Rasha and Ranbir. In other pictures, Chaya is seen walking down the aisle wearing her white bridal gown. Chaya tied the knot with Shawn in a Hindu-Catholic ceremony in Goa on January 25, 2016.

In 1995, Raveena adopted two daughters, Pooja and Chaya. Earlier, talking about the adoption, Raveena told Pinkvilla, “There was something about them that made me feel that me being a 21-year-old doesn’t matter. I can say it has been the best decision of my life. I cherish each and every moment I have shared with them, from taking them into my arms for the first time to walking them down the aisle.”

Raveena said, people told her at that time that being a single mother would affect her status as a prospective bride. “Back then people were apprehensive on my decision and said no one would want to marry someone with this ‘baggage.’ But as they say, what is destined to be, it will happen. I couldn’t have been more blessed,” Raveena said.

In an interview to Hindustan Times in 2016, Raveena had said about her daughters, “My daughters are my best friends. I remember, when I got married, they were the ones who sat in the car and led me to the mandap. And now, I got the chance to walk them down the aisle. It is such a special feeling.”

Raveena is married to film distributor Anil Thadani, with whom she has two children, daughter Rasha (2005) and son Ranbirvardhan (2008). Chaya is an air hostess and Pooja an event manager.

