Reddit is convinced Parineeti Chopra took a dig at Yash Raj Films on Instagram: 'This is not subtle at all'

Recently, actor Parineeti Chopra parted ways with Yash Raj Films’ (YRF) talent agency, which has been managing her for almost her entire career in Bollywood, so far. The news was met with surprise in the entertainment circles, more so when Ranveer Singh also split with YRF a few days later. On Friday, Parineeti posted a cryptic post on social media, which many fans interpreted as a not-so-subtle dig at the production house. Also read: After Parineeti Chopra, Ranveer Singh leaves YRF

YRF Talent – the talent management wing of Yash Raj Films – handles several Bollywood stars, inclusing Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Manushi Chhillar, among others. Both Parineeti and Ranveer ended their professional association with the agency this week, as per reports. Yet, some people on the internet believe Parineeti’s post on Instagram Stories from Friday was a dig at the production house or the agency.

Parineeti Chopra's Instagram Stories post.

Parineeti’s post had just two emojis – a smiley face and the dancing girl – with a background that many said resembled a blurred close-up of some part of the YRF logo. Many shared this on fan clubs across social media platforms. A post on Reddit had the caption, “Parineeti subtly shading YRF on Instagram.” Responding to this, one user wrote, “This is not subtle at all. This is quite on the nose.” Others were convinced too that the timing of the post and the presentation was the actor’s cryptic way of talking about the split. “This makes YRF look so shady. Their introduced talents are so happy disassociating with them,” wrote one fan.

Yash Raj Films is known for having actors sign three-film contracts. As per unconfirmed reports, the actors who sign these contracts cannot work outside the studio till their three films with YRF are finished. Many pointed out that the absence of a time period for the three films hurts actors. "The three movie contract with YRF only hinders their actors. Its a bad idea. I can see why desperate people take it but it can do a lot of harm if even one movie is bad and that actor is put on the backburner”,” wrote one user.

Parineeti worked in the public relations department of Yash Raj Flms for a couple of years before making her debut as an actor in the 2011 film Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, which was produced by YRF. She went on to work in a few more films from the production house, following which she took a three-year hiatus from films. She returned to films during the pandemic earning critical acclaim for her work in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Saina.

She will be next seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and Danny Denzongpa. It releases in theatres this Friday.

