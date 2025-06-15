Reddit names Bollywood films that deserved sequels but never got one: Go Goa Gone, Chandni Chowk to China, and more

There are some films that Bollywood has made over the years that stay with you, define the cultural zeitgeist, and even stay relevant no matter how many years ago they were made. With comedy franchises like Welcome or Housefull often getting sequels and even Aamir Khan releasing a spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par titled Sitaare Zameen Par, Reddit chimed in on the conversation of which films deserved to have a sequel but didn’t get one. (Also Read: Chitrangda Singh calls Housefull 5 'family entertainer', says people don't like a few jokes: Every film can’t be Airlift) Stills from the Bollywood films Go Goa Gone and Chandni Chowk to China.

A Redditor posed the question, “Name one Hindi film that deserves a sequel and never got one,” in one of the Bollywood sub-reddits, and people were eager to share their favourites. One person commented, “Go goa gone bro.” Another agreed, “I was just going to say this! They ended it on an excellent cliffhanger.” Some others thought that Detective Byomkesh Bakshi deserved a sequel, while others pointed out that changing the lead actor, given that Sushant Singh Rajput has died, might not work as well.

“I wouldn't mind another shakespeare adaptation by Vishal Bharadwaj,” wrote one Redditor, referring to Maqbool, Omkara and Haider. A person wrote, “Bhavesh Joshi Superhero,” and another pointed out, “Would have been the best series!” A person even thought the contentious Jagga Jasoos deserved a sequel, “Jagga Jasoos was fun. They really ended the film on a good note but it is understandable why they don't risk a sequel. Thodi different film and people straight out reject it.” Ra.One and Chandni Chowk to China also found many takers, with people curious for more.

Some Redditors even thought films like Sarfarosh, Delhi Belly, Dil Chahta Hai, Mr India, or Andaz Apna Apna could use sequels, but one opined, “It is better to leave good things as they are.”

Upcoming sequels in Bollywood

Apart from the recently released Housefull 5 and Sitaare Zameen Par, Bollywood has a bunch of sequels lined up. Metro In Dino is a sequel to the 2007 film Life in a Metro, which will be released on July 4. War 2, the sequel to the 2019 film War, will be released on August 14. Dhadak 2, the spiritual sequel to the 2018 film Dhadak, will be released on August 1. Hrithik Roshan is also turning director to revive the Krrish series.