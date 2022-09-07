Richa Chadha reacts troll abusing Arshdeep Singh, calling him a traitor: ‘Ugly, paunchy, loser’

Actor Richa Chadha came out in support of Indian spinner Arshdeep Singh after the Pakistani cricket team defeated India in the Asia Cup last weekend. During the match, Arshdeep dropped Asif Ali's catch in the 18th over, which could have changed the entire game. Soon after this, Arshdeep faced severe criticism on the internet followed by the latest incident when he was called ‘traitor’ by a man while he was boarding the team bus. Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana defends Arshdeep Singh

Reacting to the video of the incident, Richa wrote in a tweet, “Ugly, paunchy, loser who could be outrun by a snail has the audacity to badmouth a player. F.O. armchair critic. Your life is #jhand, stop venting on others. Arshdeep paaji, tussi koi lod na lo (Don’t stress). Love you.”

In the video, Arshdeep Singh is seen making his way into the bus. Before he could get onto the bus, a person from behind the camera is heard hurling objectionable words. They also called him gaddar (traitor) referring to India’s defeat.

Earlier, it was Ayushmann Khurrana who requested people to not blame the 23-year-old pacer. Trying to look at the brighter side, he said in a post, “SKY is looking good. Also our openers Let’s not be fickle and fair weather. We should support our team even when they lose a close one. And for God’s sake, stop trolling Arshdeep. He’s a great prospect. Expecting fireworks in the rest of the tournament. Praying for the next clash.”

Besides him, Swara Bhasker, Gul Panag and Pooja Bhatt and dialogue writer-lyricist Varun Grover too stoos for Arshdeep amid the online flak. Swara Bhasker tweeted, "We love you and we are proud of you @arshdeepsinghh! Stand strong! (yellow heart and national flag emojis)." Gul Panag added, "Truly tragic the way @arshdeepsinghh has been trolled. And it appears to be the handiwork of another IT cell. Don’t fall for it. P.S. The misfortune of devious propaganda is, others can do it too. And it works like a dog whistle, with the intended recipients unaware."

