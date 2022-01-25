Richa Chadha says not all her films are great: ‘Sometimes, it is your manager’s nephew’s film’

Actor Richa Chadha, on being asked if she feels the pressure of the audience’s expectations from her, admitted that not all her films ‘have been phenomenal’. She said that actors have different reasons at different times while choosing projects.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Richa made her Bollywood debut in 2008 with a small role in Oye Lucky Lucky Oye. She went on to star in the Fukrey and Gangs of Wasseypur franchises, Masaan, Section 375 and Shakeela.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Richa said, “See, it is not that all the scripts I have done have been phenomenal.” She added, “Har baar alag alag motivation hoti hai life mein kuch karne ke liye. Kabhi date khali hoti hai, kabhi manager ke bhatije ki film hoti hai, pata nahi kya-kya (Every time, there is a different motivation to do something in life. Sometimes, you have dates free, sometimes, it is your manager’s nephew’s film, and God knows what else).”

“I don’t pretend… We are not surgeons and we are not saving lives. Kabhi achcha hota hai, kabhi bura hota hai. Kabhi bohot achcha hota hai, kabhi aap invested hote hai alag tarah se par aapko baad mein lagta hai, ‘Yaar, main kya soch rahi thi’ (Sometimes, your films are good and sometimes, they are bad. Sometimes, your films end up being really good and sometimes, you are really invested in a project but you later wonder, ‘What was I thinking?’),” she added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Richa will be seen next in the Disney+ Hotstar series The Great Indian Murder, in which she will play a police officer investigating a high-profile murder case. The show, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, also features Pratik Gandhi.

Also read | Richa Chadha takes a dig at celebrities with ‘zero credibility’ who go on TV debates: ‘They are rejects of the system’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, in a statement, Richa said that she knew ‘instantly’ that she wanted to be a part of The Great Indian Murder when she read the script. “There’s an intriguing story to tell here, and Tigmanshu is a brilliant director who was there for me and for the rest of the cast to guide and direct. Each character in this series has an intense motive and justification for their actions - it is somewhat relatable, yet nerve-wracking. It is an exemplary example of a thriller series writing which only Tigmanshu Dhulia could have pulled off,” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.