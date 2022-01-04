Rising Covid cases in Bollywood, postponement of film releases: Is the uncertainty back?

It’s back. The uncertainty, coupled with financial losses amid what is being called the third wave of Covid. Celebs have caught it, such as John Abraham, Ekta Kapoor, Prem Chopra, Delnaaz Irani and Drashti Dhami. Releases have been pushed, including that of RRR and Jersey.

Amid such a scenario, industry people are worried about what happens to films in various stages of production. According to reports, a few crew members tested positive on the sets of Deepika Padukone’s Gehraiyaan. Shoots have to immediately shut down the moment someone testes positive, as a rule.

Trade expert Atul Mohan says everyone will be on the back foot mode now. “This will instil fear in actors to not go out and shoot for at least 10-15 days. There has been a sudden rise in cases. The economic repercussions will be there. Jersey got affected, and now the entire year’s release calendar will get disturbed again. More states are going to shut down theatres. The postponed films will go for a new release date and those who had announced that date already will need to make way,” he reasons.

When films are not releasing, promotions by actors too will halt. We have got to know that the trailer launch for Gehraiyaan, which was supposed to take place at Alibaug, Mumbai has been cancelled. A concert being planned in Mumbai for Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam too has been called off.

Producer Anand Pandit, who has a film coming up Thank God with Ajay Devgn, says looking at the rising cases in Bollywood, things have gone out of control. He tells us, “Fortunately, all my production is complete as of now. Thank God’s last day of shoot happened a couple of days ago. Rest of the work starts from March, so we are waiting and watching. Production is going to otherwise b impacted severely for everyone else. Things will halt. A story narration, music session or post production. Now all things will get hampered for two-three months.”

The atmosphere on a set too is fearful. Ravi Sarin, line producer for many films and web projects in Delhi says every crew has been sent back from the Capital and all work has come to a complete stop. “We can’t shoot anything with just 20 people on set, so everything has been cancelled. An untitled film was being shot in Faridabad, they went back. Same is the case with two-three more films and web series,” he says, adding that actors too are a bit apprehensive.

Trade analyst Joginder Tuteja says we will have to watch things for a couple of months at least. “But not just the industry, even the common man is far more well prepared for these kind of ups and downs. There’s not the uncertainty like the first wave/ This is the reason when the second wave came it subsided and people were back to business. The rate of hospitalization is low. In a couple of months this wave will again subside. We will be able to bounce back quickly,” he says.

