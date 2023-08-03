Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 6: Karan Johar film performs consistently well, earns 67 cr

Looks like Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will end its first week in theatres with more than ₹70 crore in the bag. Karan Johar's return to the movies has proven quite successful with even day 6 adding in a healthy total to the film's collection. As per trade magazine Sacnilk, the film earned ₹6.9 crore on Wednesday. While it may be slightly less than Monday or Tuesday figures, it's still a good sum to be raking in mid-week. (Also read: Unpacking the delights of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)

Good things coming up

Ranveer Singh plays Rocky in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

With the additional ₹6.9 crore from Wednesday, the total haul for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani currently stands at ₹67 crore. The positive word of mouth, glowing critics reviews and no competition this week from new releases mean the second weekend might also bring in good collection for the film.

Cast and crew is overwhelmed with the response

The film's team is over the moon with the film's success. Lead actor Ranveer Singh said, “I'm touched and overwhelmed with this outpouring of love. It is beyond my imagination. People are laughing, crying and cheering for Rocky in the halls. I've witnessed it first hand and it is so heartening to see. The kind of unanimously emotional and effusive reactions that are pouring in have filled me with immense joy. It's a special one. My heart is glowing with gratitude today.”

The family entertainer, directed by Karan Johar, follows the love story of Rocky Randhawa (Ranveer Singh) and Rani Chatterjee (Alia Bhatt), who belong to contrasting backgrounds and cultures. The film also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.

Glowing reviews

Several actors took to their social media handles and praised Ranveer-Alia starrer film. Actor Vicky Kaushal wrote, “Loved every bit of it. Hardcore big screen family entertainer! Take your loved ones…don’ t miss it! @karanjohar you are a true master! Tremendous Tremendous performances by @aliabhatt @ranveersingh and what joy to watch the veterans @aapkadharam #JayaBachchan @azmishabana18 on screen! Big shout out to the entire ensemble and writers #RRKPK.”

Actor Abhishek Bachchan wrote in his stories, “#rockyaurranikipremkahani is so much fun!!! Total and complete family entertainer. So proud of my brother @karanjohar he's back to doing what he does best! Family entertainment. Go one, go all this Friday with your families and watch. The entire cast is wonderful. Congratulations!!! @aliaabhatt @ranveersingh @aapkadharam @azmishabana18 #jayabachchan and all the rest of the beautiful cast and crew.”

Malaika Arora wrote, “A must watch…Brilliant performance and wat an awesome cast.”

Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan wrote, “One full fat entertainer coming your way this Friday full of surprises and fabulous performances by all! Rocky rocks and Rani dazzels! Don’t miss it.”

