Rohan Solomon: There is enough room for multiple genres to exist in the music scene

Independent music reached new heights amid the pandemic, with different genres coming into focus. And singer-songwriter and producer Rohan Solomon hopes that the trend continues this year too.

“I would love to see organic pop/rock and singer-songwriters get back in the mainstream limelight. I think there is enough room for multiple genres to exist in the limelight,” Solomon tells us, adding, “Each could cater to a different demographic. This would allow a lot of independent artists to find their way to some of the mainstream radio stations and music charts as well.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In fact, he also feels social media trends will continue to dominate the music space this year too. “Insta Reels is a huge trend which will definitely carry on to 2022. I discovered so many new songs through reels and then went and looked for that song on my favourite music streaming app. It’s such a great way to discover new music,” mentions the singer, whose We Demand Change was submitted to the Grammy ballots in the Best Rock Performance category.

While he feels 2021 was a great year for the music industry, with concerts making a comeback after the pandemic slump, it is yet to be seen how the current virus crisis will impact the industry.

Personally, he feels he has evolved as an artiste in the past two years. “I have faced some horrible things last year in my personal life and sometimes it was very demoralising, but music kept me going and staying positive became easier and easier,” Solomon continues, “All the achievements made it easier for me to find validation and it did wonders for my self esteem and kept me in a positive frame of mind. Those ups and downs have surely made me stronger as an artist and as a person.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the work front, he released We Demand Change, Set Me Free, Students for India and It’s Christmas last year and says that there is more to come this year.

“I’ll be releasing an album in 2022. I’m super excited about that. Plus, more singles, potential collaborations and experimenting with new genres. Even as a producer, I already have projects with awesome artists lined up that will keep me busy till May most probably,” he ends.