Rohit Roy on Prem Chopra’s Covid diagnosis: There is no need for paranoia

Actor Rohit Roy says that actor Prem Chopra is doing fine, and his hospitalisation was just precautionary after he contracted Covid-19.

The veteran actor and his wife Uma were admitted to a Mumbai hospital after the two tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. They were discharged on Wednesday afternoon.

Roy is related to Chopra as his brother-in-law, actor Sharman Joshi is married to Chopra’s daughter, Prerana. “He is absolutely fine. He is responding well to medicines. He and Uma aunty are both are fine. They were taken to the hospital to administer the medication. They will recover at home. There is no need for paranoia,” shares Roy.

Meanwhile, the Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007) actor and his family are being very cautious, especially as they have a senior citizen, his 75-year-old mother, living with them.

“We have to be cautious every day. Not just our family, we must be cautious about everyone around us. But we are not paranoid. I refuse to be paranoid about it. We need to just follow the guidelines and the social distancing norms and wear masks. We can really fight it out this way,” he explains.

Roy also says that he is trying to educate himself about the new variant so that he can inform others around him.

“People think Covid is over, and we are all vaccinated. But from what we are seeing, vaccination has got nothing to do with whether a person will contract Covid or not . I have been in touch with a doctor in the US. He tells me that this is another variant of the virus and it is much softer and a non fatal variant of the Delta variant. That is one we should have been worried about. But we dealt with it very well. Omicron is going to spread very fast but it is not fatal,” he tells us.

As for work, the actor is currently shooting for a project. “I don’t know whether it makes sense to close down again. It will be setback for the economy and country,” he ends.