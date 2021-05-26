Rohit Saraf: I still see people spitting on road, don’t know what more needs to happen to make them understand

It’s been over a month since Rohit Saraf tested negative for coronavirus, but he’s yet to regain his full strength. The actor says his personal battle with the virus has made him realise the value of life, and he condemns people who refuse to understand the gravity of the ongoing crisis.

“I’ve literally been in the thick of it. In fact, eight or nine of my other friends also tested positive around the same time (March 2021). But what was scary was that we all were on different sets, in different cities when we contracted the virus. It (showed) that it’s everywhere,” recounts Saraf.

Though the actor is a “lot better now” and has “almost fully recovered” from the aftermaths, he shares how he couldn’t have a conversation for even two minutes earlier “as I used to get breathless”.

While the best we all can do is stay vigilant about the situation, the sheer laxity towards the safety protocols has left Saraf, 24, confused.

“So many times I see people roaming outside without their masks, going grocery shopping or talking to vendors. Then, I see people spitting on the road. It’s beyond my understanding,” he laments.

Pointing at those who’ve dropped caution after recovering, the actor adds, “They think they’re safe, but we still don’t have full clarity on how this virus is progressing and mutating. It has literally taken the entire world to come to a halt, or to get us to a point where we can be careful. And if you still can’t be careful, I don’t know what needs to happen for you to understand.”

That said, Saraf admits that he takes away a lot from his personal experience, which is filled with gratitude and agony.

“I suddenly value and cherish my own life and the lives around me so much more because of this virus. It’s like tonight, you’re absolutely fine, but tomorrow morning, you could be struggling to find oxygen. It’s that scary and unpredictable,” he reveals, asserting on the importance of giving health priority.

The Sky Is Pink (2019) actor explains, “Right now, no power or money is going to come in handy. Your health is the most important, and I realised that when I was quarantining. The richest person today is the one who’s fit and fine and able to breathe properly.”

With the cases finally dropping now, Saraf urges people not to let that take away the caution. “Just because it’s going down doesn’t mean that we’ll forget about the fact that the virus still exists. It’s deadly and not something that one should take lightly. But its important for people to remember that along with deaths, there are people who’ve recovered, too. It’s important to remind yourself that,” concludes the actor, who recently made his music video debut with Shola.