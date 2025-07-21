New Delhi, Mohit Suri's romantic drama "Saiyaara", featuring debutant Ahaan Pandey and actor Aneet Padda, has minted ₹83 crore at the domestic box office over its first weekend, according to trade websites. Romantic drama 'Saiyaara' earns ₹ 83 crore at the box office

While the film marks Pandey's first appearance on screen, Padda has previously featured in "Big Girls Don't Cry" and Kajol-starrer "Salaam Venky".

Helmed by Mohit Suri of "Ek Villain" and "Aashiqui 2" fame, the movie is produced by Yash Raj Films.

The film also marked the highest opening day release ever for a debutant-led film as well as the highest for a love story. Pandey is actor Ananya Pandey's cousin.

The film's impressive three-day run at the box office has beat lifetime collection of other debuts of star kids like Alia Bhatt's "Student of the Year" and Jahnvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar's "Dhadak", which earned ₹70 crore and ₹73 crore .

"Saiyaara" follows Krish, played by Pandey, a fiery, ambitious musician, and Vaani, played by Padda, a shy lyricist recovering from heartbreak. The chemistry of the lead pair, built through soulful songwriting sessions and raw emotional moments, is the heart of the film, reads the official logline.

"Saiyaara" opened with ₹21 crore, earned ₹25 crore on day two and as per trade tracking website Sacnilk's early estimates, it has made ₹37 crore on day three.

It is also Suri's highest opening among his other films "Ek Villain" earned ₹16 crore on day one, "Aashiqui 2" made over ₹6 crore and "Murder 2" earned almost 7 crore on the first day of their release.

The film is among the highest grossing opening weekend alongside films like Vicky Kaushal's "Chhava" , Salman Khan's "Sikandar" and Akshay Kumar's ensemble comedy "Housefull 5" .

The music of "Saiyaara", which features seven songs composed by Mithoon, Sachet–Parampara, Tanishk Bagchi, Rishabh Kant, Vishal Mishra, Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nisami, is already a chartbuster.

Alongside Pandey and Padda, the romance also stars Geeta Agarwal, Rajesh Kumar, Varun Badola and Shaad Randhawa in key roles.

