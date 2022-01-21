Saba Ali Khan raves about Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan's ‘father-son' bond, shares throwback pic

Saba Ali Khan has shared yet another throwback picture of brother Saif Ali Khan with his son, Ibrahim Ali Khan. She raved about the ‘father-son’ bond the two of them share.

The picture shows Saif, with dacream applied on his face, holding a young Ibrahim in his arms. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Saba wrote, “Father Son....Some bonds last forever. Mahsha'Allah. #throwbackthursday #thosewerethedays #saifalikhanpataudi #ibrahimalikhan #fatherlove #son #alwaysandforever.” She credited herself as the photographer.

A fan reacted to the post, "Awww. Their bond." Another wrote, “Like father like son.” Another fan called it, “Awesome.”

Ibrahim is currently learning the ropes of filmmaking by assisting Karan Johar on his next directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh besides Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra. Preity Zinta is also expected to make an appearance in the film. A portion of it was being shot in Delhi last year.

Sharing what advice he would like to give to his son, Saif had told Indianexpress.com in an interview, “There are so many people around you – big stars and great actors, learn from all of them. Try to do good things. It’s easier said than done. Make mistakes, for sure. But the bottomline is, you have to contribute something to the world we live in, and we’ve chosen to contribute entertainment. So make sure it’s entertaining.”

Saif was last seen in the film, Bhoot Police and web show Tandav. He will now be seen as the antagonist Lankesh in Adipurush, which stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. He is also working on the sequel of Go Goa Gone and has Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan as well.

Saif's daughter Sara Ali Khan is also an actor and just saw the release of her film Atrangi Re, also starring Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

