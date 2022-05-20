Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Saba Ali Khan shares unseen pic of Inaaya Naumi Kemmu hugging her cousin Jeh: 'Sisters can be protective too'

On Friday, Saba Ali Khan shared a picture of Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Saif Ali Khan's son Jehangir Ali Khan on Instagram.
Published on May 20, 2022 01:21 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan shared a picture of his younger son Jehangir Ali Khan on Instagram. The picture also featured Saif and Saba's younger sister Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Saba often shares unseen photos of the Pataudi family on her social media handle. Also Read: Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba agrees he looks like Taimur in this childhood pic, calls him 'badmash'

Sharing the picture, Saba wrote, “Siblings....still! Cousin sisters can be protective too." In the pictures, a little Inaaya is seen hugging cousin Jeh.

A few days back, Saba had shared a picture of Jeh's elder brother Taimur Ali Khan with him. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Saba wrote, "SIBLINGS....too! Big brother protects #timtim. Small brother grabs ! #jehjaan. Younger ones are always playing around!! That's why we have a protective older "bhaijaan". #saifalikhanpataudi #my #bigbrother #taimuralikhan #jehalikhan #siblings #too." Also Read: Taimur tries to protect Jehangir as he grabs him, Saba Ali Khan says ‘that's why we have protective older bhaijaan’

Saif is married to actor Kareena Kapoor and has two sons with her: Taimur and Jehangir. He has daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan with his first wife, Amrita Singh. Saba is Saif's younger sister and Soha's elder sister. She is a jewellery designer.

Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal Kemmu welcomed Inaaya on September 29, 2017. Soha and Kunal first met in 2009 on the sets of their film Dhoondte Reh Jaoge. It was during the making of their second film together, 99, that they clicked. After a steady relationship and a romantic proposal in Paris, the duo tied the knot on January 25, 2015.

