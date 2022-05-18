Saba Azad joins Hrithik Roshan at his cousin's birthday bash, Rakesh Roshan calls it a 'family celebration'

On Wednesday, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan shared a glimpse of a celebration as the family came together to celebrate Eshaan Roshan's birthday. Joining the Roshans, Saba Azad was also spotted in the frame with boyfriend Hrithik Roshan. The couple recently made their relationship official on social media after much speculations. (Read also: Hrithik Roshan left in splits as dad Rakesh Roshan jokes 'arre wig pehenna bhul gaya' in old interview)

Hrithik's cousin Eshaan is Rakesh's brother Rajesh Roshan's son. For the special occasion, the family celebrated at home and Saba's presence at the family affair speaks volumes about her closeness to the actor's family. In the picture, the War actor is seen holding a cake while standing next to the birthday boy. Saba, on the other hand, posed with a big smile next to Rakesh. Hrithik's sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan Roshan were also a part of the event.

Sharing the picture, Rakesh called it a 'family celebration' and wrote in the caption, "Eshu birthday greetings with a warm family celebration." The post has now grabbed fans' attention on Twitter.

Rakesh Roshan's post on Twitter.

While Hrithik will be next seen in his upcoming action flick Fighter, opposite Deepika Padukone for the first time, Saba has recently announced her upcoming international project Minimum. Touted to be an immigrant Indian drama, it will star her with Geetanjali Kulkarni and Namit Das.

Saba was last seen in Rocket Boys. Sharing the news of her upcoming work, she had written on social media, "My next with these gems. 'Saba Azad, Namit Das, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Rumana Molla to Star in ‘MINIMUM’, Immigrant Indian Drama Feature Set In Belgium, jointly produced by Platoon One Films and Ellanar Films. Produced by Shiladitya Bora and Radhika Lavu, the film is slated to go on floors in June 2022. The international drama will be helmed by writer-actor Rumana Molla in her directorial debut'." To this, Hrithik replied cheering for her, "Hehe. You gonna kill this! Oui? Oui!" "Hehe fingers crossed mon amour (My love)," wrote back Saba and made their relationship public for the first time on the internet.

