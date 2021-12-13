Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sabyasachi says Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif didn’t see each other’s outfits till wedding day, calls her ‘meticulous’

Even though Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif did not see each other’s outfits till the day of the wedding, their visions were in alignment, designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee revealed.
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married on December 9.
Published on Dec 13, 2021 07:08 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Sabyasachi Mukherjee, who designed Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding outfits, said that they only saw each other’s outfits on the day of their grand nuptials. He added that it was ‘beautiful’ that their visions aligned.

Katrina wore a red bridal lehenga in handwoven matka silk with fine tilla work and meticulously embroidered revival zardozi borders in velvet, while Vicky opted for an ivory silk sherwani with intricate marori embroidery, paired with a silk kurta and churidar. Their jewellery, too, was from Sabyasachi’s collection.

Speaking to Vogue India, Sabyasachi said, “The bride and groom didn’t see what the other was wearing until the day of the wedding, so it was beautiful to witness how in sync their visions were even as we worked on their ensembles, separately.”

He added, “Katrina is methodical and meticulous, and that made it easy for me to interpret their vision through my aesthetic.”

Katrina also paid tribute to Vicky’s Punjabi roots through her wedding veil, which was custom-trimmed with handmade kiran in hand-beaten silver electroplated in gold.

Vicky and Katrina, who kept their relationship under wraps until their wedding, have been linked together since 2019. They tied the knot on December 9 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

The wedding was a close-knit affair, with only a few friends and family members in attendance. Among the Bollywood celebrities on the guest list were Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, Sharvari Wagh, Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia.

Sharing the first pictures of the wedding, Vicky and Katrina wrote in identical Instagram posts, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.” They also shared pictures of the haldi and mehendi ceremonies.

