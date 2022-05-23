Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan poses with crew of Rocky Aur Rani in K3G-inspired outfits

Bollywood is brimming with new talent and one of them is Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan. Ibrahim, who is likely to announce his debut project soon, is currently assisting Karan Johar on Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. New pictures of Ibrahim with the crew have surfaced on the internet. (Read also: Saif Ali Khan says son Ibrahim Ali Khan is unpretentious just like he used to be)

In the picture, Ibrahim is seen wearing a black tee underneath a white jacket with black pants. Looking almost identical as Saif from his early days in Bollywood, he is seen confidently posing with crew members. Their happy pose can instantly remind Karan’s hit film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s iconic poster. Their outfits are also inspired by Kareena Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol, Jaya Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan’s wardrobes from the film.

Ibrahim Ali Khan with crew members of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Ibrahim is the second child of Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh. Much like his sister Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim also aspires to join the industry and is currently gearing up for the same. Talking about him, Saif previously shared that his son is as unpretentious as he used to be.

Ibrahim has often grabbed fans' attention with his uncanny resemblance with Saif. When asked about it, Saif told Zoom, “He also says I look like a young Saif. He just told me. He sent me a picture of him, looking good and said, ‘This is what I would look like if I was a 20-year-old.”

“I am concerned for his future and I am happy he is working hard. I think he has done well in school and like any parent, I’m full of nervous prayer that his future goes well,” added Saif, reacting to Ibrahim slowly getting into the art of filmmaking.

